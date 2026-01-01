$12,695+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$12,695
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE – 137,000 KM
$12,695 | Clean Carfax | Well Maintained
Well-maintained Hyundai Elantra SE. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with modern comfort features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.
Highlights:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Steering Wheel Controls
✔ Alloy Wheels
✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options
💰 Price: $12,695 + HST & Licensing
📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6
📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability
For the Hyundai Elantra:
- Displacement: 2.0L
- Cylinders: 4-Cylinder (Inline-4)
So your ad line is correct:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
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