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<div class=flex h-svh w-screen flex-col><div class=relative z-0 flex min-h-0 w-full flex-1><div class=relative flex min-h-0 w-full flex-1><div class=@container/main relative flex min-w-0 flex-1 flex-col -translate-y-[calc(env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)/2)] pt-[calc(env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)/2)]><div class=@w-sm/main:[scrollbar-gutter:var(--stage-scroll-gutter)] touch:[scrollbar-width:none] group/scroll-root relative flex min-h-0 min-w-0 flex-1 flex-col [scrollbar-gutter:stable] not-print:overflow-x-clip not-print:overflow-y-auto group-data-stream-active/scroll-root:[overflow-anchor:none] scroll-pt-(--header-height) [--sticky-padding-top:var(--header-height)] [--sticky-padding-bottom:0px] [--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-top:calc(var(--sticky-padding-top)+env(safe-area-inset-top,0px))] [--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom:calc(var(--sticky-padding-bottom)+var(--screen-keyboard-height,0px)+env(safe-area-inset-bottom,0px))] [--scroll-root-safe-area-height:calc(100lvh-var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-top)-var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom))] has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xl]:@w-xl/main:scroll-pt-0 has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xl]:@w-xl/main:[--sticky-padding-top:0px] has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xxl]:@w-2xl/main:scroll-pt-0 has-data-[fixed-header=less-than-xxl]:@w-2xl/main:[--sticky-padding-top:0px] data-scroll-root= data-scroll-from-top=><main id=main class=min-h-0 flex-1><div id=thread class=group/thread flex flex-col min-h-full><div class=composer-parent flex flex-1 flex-col focus-visible:outline-0 role=presentation><div class=relative basis-auto flex-col -mb-(--composer-overlap-px) pb-(--composer-overlap-px) [--composer-overlap-px:28px] grow flex><div class=flex flex-col text-sm pb-25><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-69c02ae0-f018-8328-b57c-1b6536b6fb76-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-30 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=55e6361a-b6e4-4820-8559-583919ffe26d data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full wrap-break-word light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=87><strong data-start=0 data-end=40>2017 Hyundai Elantra SE – 137,000 KM</strong><br data-start=40 data-end=43><strong data-start=43 data-end=87>$12,695 | Clean Carfax | Well Maintained</strong></p><p data-start=89 data-end=307>Well-maintained <strong data-start=105 data-end=149><span class=hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline><span class=whitespace-normal>Hyundai Elantra</span></span> SE</strong>. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with modern comfort features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.</p><p data-start=309 data-end=613><strong data-start=309 data-end=324>Highlights:</strong><br data-start=324 data-end=327>✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=351 data-end=354>✔ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=378 data-end=381>✔ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=406 data-end=409>✔ Heated Front Seats<br data-start=429 data-end=432>✔ Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=455 data-end=458>✔ Backup Camera<br data-start=473 data-end=476>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=500 data-end=503>✔ Air Conditioning<br data-start=521 data-end=524>✔ Cruise Control<br data-start=540 data-end=543>✔ Power Windows & Locks<br data-start=566 data-end=569>✔ Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=594 data-end=597>✔ Alloy Wheels</p><p data-start=615 data-end=713>✅ <strong data-start=617 data-end=644>Ontario Safety Included</strong><br data-start=644 data-end=647>✅ <strong data-start=649 data-end=680>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=680 data-end=683>✅ <strong data-start=685 data-end=713>Flexible Payment Options</strong></p><p data-start=715 data-end=754>💰 <strong data-start=718 data-end=754>Price: $12,695 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p data-start=756 data-end=812>📍 <strong data-start=759 data-end=774>Ehab’s Auto</strong><br data-start=774 data-end=777>4603 Bank St<br data-start=789 data-end=792>Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6</p><p data-start=814 data-end=886 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📞 <strong data-start=817 data-end=837>Message or call:</strong> (613) 240-3316<br data-start=852 data-end=855>👉 <strong data-start=858 data-end=886 data-is-last-node=>Message for availability</strong></p></div></div></div></div><div class=z-0 flex min-h-[46px] justify-start> </div></div></div></section><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-(--header-height) dir=auto data-turn-id=c5ccecca-0175-46d3-9df3-48adfaf8006f data-testid=conversation-turn-31 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=user><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pt-12 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto data-message-author-role=user data-message-id=c5ccecca-0175-46d3-9df3-48adfaf8006f><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden items-end rtl:items-start><div class=user-message-bubble-color corner-superellipse/0.98 relative rounded-[22px] px-4 py-2.5 leading-6 max-w-(--user-chat-width,70%)><div class=whitespace-pre-wrap>whats the displacment and cylinder</div></div></div></div></div><div class=z-0 flex justify-end> </div></div></div></section><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-69c02ae0-f018-8328-b57c-1b6536b6fb76-1 data-testid=conversation-turn-32 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=08de9def-e55b-4d86-b101-0389508d2fd7 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full wrap-break-word light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=50>For the <strong data-start=8 data-end=49><span class=hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline><span class=whitespace-normal>Hyundai Elantra</span></span></strong>:</p><ul data-start=52 data-end=123><li data-section-id=3gjarp data-start=52 data-end=80><strong data-start=54 data-end=71>Displacement:</strong> <strong data-start=72 data-end=80>2.0L</strong></li><li data-section-id=oit2bt data-start=81 data-end=123><strong data-start=83 data-end=97>Cylinders:</strong> <strong data-start=98 data-end=123>4-Cylinder (Inline-4)</strong></li></ul><p data-start=125 data-end=152>So your ad line is correct:</p><p data-start=154 data-end=182 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>✔ <strong data-start=156 data-end=182 data-is-last-node=>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong></p></div></div></div></div><div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden> </div></div></div></section></div></div></div></div></main></div></div></div></div></div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14060355

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU294915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra SE – 137,000 KM
$12,695 | Clean Carfax | Well Maintained

Well-maintained Hyundai Elantra SE. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with modern comfort features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.

Highlights:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Steering Wheel Controls
✔ Alloy Wheels

✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options

💰 Price: $12,695 + HST & Licensing

📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6

📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability

 whats the displacment and cylinder 

For the Hyundai Elantra:

  • Displacement: 2.0L
  • Cylinders: 4-Cylinder (Inline-4)

So your ad line is correct:

✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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$12,695

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2017 Hyundai Elantra