Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

98,113 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

4dr HB S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
14445304

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

4dr HB S ALL4

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 14445304
  2. 14445304
  3. 14445304
  4. 14445304
  5. 14445304
  6. 14445304
  7. 14445304
  8. 14445304
  9. 14445304
  10. 14445304
  11. 14445304
  12. 14445304
  13. 14445304
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,113KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWLU5C3XH2G02392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8458A
  • Mileage 98,113 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 79,958 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD 46,540 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 76,245 KM $32,480 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman