2017 Nissan Rogue
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Rouge Sport 148 km
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
100% Finance Approvals
- Safety Included
- Clean Title
- 2.5 L4 cylinder
- 148,000 km
- Panoramic sunroof
- Blind spot assist
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Power Seats
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
- Keyless Entry
- Bluetooth
Financing Available - 100% Approval
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
