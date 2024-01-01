Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Nissan Rouge Sport 148 km</p><p>Price $ 13,995</p><p>Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.</p><p>100% Finance Approvals  </p><p> </p><p>- Safety Included </p><p>- Clean Title  </p><p>- 2.5 L4 cylinder </p><p>- 148,000 km</p><p>- Panoramic sunroof </p><p>- Blind spot assist </p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power windows</p><p>- Power Seats </p><p>- Air conditioning </p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Rear Defroster</p><p>- Keyless Entry </p><p>- Bluetooth </p><p> </p><p>Financing Available - 100% Approval </p><p> </p><p>To Apply click on the link </p><p> </p><p>https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/</p><p> </p><p>- Good Credit</p><p>- Bad Credit</p><p>- New Credit</p><p>- Newcomers </p><p>- Work Permits </p><p> </p><p>Extended warranty available </p><p> </p><p>Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing</p><p> </p><p>Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa</p><p> </p><p>4603 Bank Street </p><p>Ottawa Ontario </p><p>K1T 3W6</p><p> </p><p>(613) 240-3316</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1714349285
  2. 1714349292
  3. 1714349297
  4. 1714349302
  5. 1714349307
  6. 1714349312
  7. 1714349317
  8. 1714349323
  9. 1714349328
  10. 1714349333
  11. 1714349339
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT4HC855589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Rouge Sport 148 km

Price $ 13,995

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

100% Finance Approvals  

 

- Safety Included 

- Clean Title  

- 2.5 L4 cylinder 

- 148,000 km

- Panoramic sunroof 

- Blind spot assist 

- Heated Seats

- Power windows

- Power Seats 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

- Rear Defroster

- Keyless Entry 

- Bluetooth 

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

To Apply click on the link 

 

https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit

- New Credit

- Newcomers 

- Work Permits 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $ 13,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

 

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

 

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue for sale in Gloucester, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue 148,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES 147,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Safety Certified 114,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue