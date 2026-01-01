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<div class=flex flex-col text-sm pb-25><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-69c02ae0-f018-8328-b57c-1b6536b6fb76-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-28 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=d57a3234-d6dd-4d2a-9ae0-1d96ff5d4d1c data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-3 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full wrap-break-word light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=83><strong data-start=0 data-end=36>2018 Honda Civic LX – 130 KM</strong><br data-start=36 data-end=39><strong data-start=39 data-end=83>$16,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents </strong></p><p data-start=85 data-end=292>Well-maintained <strong data-start=101 data-end=145><span class=hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline><span class=whitespace-normal>Honda Civic</span></span> LX</strong>. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with modern features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.</p><p data-start=294 data-end=625><strong data-start=294 data-end=309>Highlights:</strong><br data-start=309 data-end=312>✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=336 data-end=339>✔ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=363 data-end=366>✔ 130,000 km<br data-start=391 data-end=394>✔ Heated Front Seats<br data-start=414 data-end=417>✔ Backup Camera<br data-start=432 data-end=435>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=459 data-end=462>✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=492 data-end=495>✔ Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=520 data-end=523>✔ Lane Keep Assist<br data-start=541 data-end=544>✔ Air Conditioning<br data-start=562 data-end=565>✔ Power Windows & Locks<br data-start=588 data-end=591>✔ Keyless Entry<br data-start=606 data-end=609>✔ Alloy Wheels</p><p data-start=627 data-end=725>✅ <strong data-start=629 data-end=656>Ontario Safety Included</strong><br data-start=656 data-end=659>✅ <strong data-start=661 data-end=692>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=692 data-end=695>✅ <strong data-start=697 data-end=725>Flexible Payment Options</strong></p><p data-start=727 data-end=766>💰 <strong data-start=730 data-end=766>Price: $16,995 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p data-start=768 data-end=824>📍 <strong data-start=771 data-end=786>Ehab’s Auto</strong><br data-start=786 data-end=789>4603 Bank St<br data-start=801 data-end=804>Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6</p><p data-start=826 data-end=898 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📞 <strong data-start=829 data-end=849>Message or call:</strong> (613) 240-3316<br data-start=864 data-end=867>👉 <strong data-start=870 data-end=898 data-is-last-node=>Message for availability</strong></p></div></div></div></div><div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden> </div></div></div></section></div>

2018 Honda Civic

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

LX - No Accidents - Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13993053

2018 Honda Civic

LX - No Accidents - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F56JH028318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic LX – 130 KM
$16,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents 

Well-maintained Honda Civic LX. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with modern features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.

Highlights:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ 130,000 km
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Adaptive Cruise Control
✔ Lane Keep Assist
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Keyless Entry
✔ Alloy Wheels

✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options

💰 Price: $16,995 + HST & Licensing

📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6

📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Hyundai Elantra No Accidents - Certified 144,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX - No Accidents - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX - No Accidents - Certified 130,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-XXXX

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613-240-3316

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2018 Honda Civic