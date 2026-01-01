$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX - No Accidents - Certified
2018 Honda Civic
LX - No Accidents - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Civic LX – 130 KM
$16,995 | Clean Carfax | No Accidents
Well-maintained Honda Civic LX. Ontario safety included and ready to drive. Reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with modern features — perfect for daily commuting and Ottawa driving.
Highlights:
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ 130,000 km
✔ Heated Front Seats
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Adaptive Cruise Control
✔ Lane Keep Assist
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Keyless Entry
✔ Alloy Wheels
✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options
💰 Price: $16,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6
📞 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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613-240-3316