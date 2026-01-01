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<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2018 Kia Sportage

113,815 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14490859

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 14490859
  2. 14490859
  3. 14490859
  4. 14490859
Contact Seller

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
113,815KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8J7473616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7943A
  • Mileage 113,815 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
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613-746-XXXX

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613-746-1170

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$15,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2018 Kia Sportage