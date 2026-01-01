$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-878-7436
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
132,538KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ1LUC59023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,538 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riod Auto
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 132,538 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 181,450 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid 182,451 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email Riod Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-878-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Riod Auto
613-878-7436
2020 Ford Escape