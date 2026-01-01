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<p>2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred $10,495 | No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ 1 year Warranty Included ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ 167,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Lane Keep Assist ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $ 10,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14422209

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0LU041349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred $10,495 | No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ 1 year Warranty Included ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ 167,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Lane Keep Assist ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $ 10,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-3316

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$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2020 Hyundai Elantra