Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Sorento

37,704 KM

Details Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Location

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

  1. 11250077
  2. 11250077
  3. 11250077
  4. 11250077
  5. 11250077
  6. 11250077
  7. 11250077
  8. 11250077
  9. 11250077
  10. 11250077
  11. 11250077
  12. 11250077
  13. 11250077
  14. 11250077
  15. 11250077
  16. 11250077
  17. 11250077
  18. 11250077
  19. 11250077
  20. 11250077
  21. 11250077
  22. 11250077
  23. 11250077
  24. 11250077
  25. 11250077
  26. 11250077
  27. 11250077
  28. 11250077
  29. 11250077
  30. 11250077
  31. 11250077
  32. 11250077
Contact Seller

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,704KM
Used
VIN 5XYRGDLC6MG056184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1352
  • Mileage 37,704 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,695mm (66.7)
Ground clearance (min): 176mm (6.9)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped mitigation
Curb weight: 1,761kg (3,882lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Kia

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 45,723 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 98,949 KM $16,395 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD 119,707 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Kia

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

Call Dealer

613-736-XXXX

(click to show)

613-736-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Kia

613-736-7022

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento