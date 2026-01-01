Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow>SELL YOUR CAR</a> WE BUY EVERYTHING</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2022 Kia Sportage

147,303 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14229308

2022 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

  1. 14229308
  2. 14229308
  3. 14229308
  4. 14229308
  5. 14229308
  6. 14229308
  7. 14229308
  8. 14229308
  9. 14229308
  10. 14229308
  11. 14229308
  12. 14229308
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
147,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCACXN7010305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,303 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia 417

Used 2015 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD 184,105 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR SLT2 for sale in Gloucester, ON
2008 GMC Acadia AWD 4DR SLT2 211,285 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg 194,877 KM $10,490 + tax & lic

Email Kia 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-1170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia 417

613-746-1170

2022 Kia Sportage