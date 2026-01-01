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2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT PREMIUM S-AWC
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT PREMIUM S-AWC
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,055KM
VIN JA4J4VA89NZ608977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9036A
- Mileage 47,055 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Front headroom: 986mm (38.8)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Rear headroom: 950mm (37.4)
Curb weight: 1,750kg (3,858lbs)
Ground clearance (min): 213mm (8.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Front tires: 255/45WR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45WR20.0
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Forward collision: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) mitigation
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior height: 1,748mm (68.8)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Exterior body width: 1,897mm (74.7)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop & go
Emergency communication system: Mitsubishi Connect w/ 24-month trial
Navigation system: Powered by TOMTOM
Smart device integration: Android Auto & wireless Apple CarPlay
Blind spot: Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) active
Exterior parking camera front: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera left: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera right: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Exterior parking camera rear: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Rear collision: Rear Automatic Emergency Braking mitigation
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
GVWR: 2,355kg (5,192lbs)
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Rear legroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
3rd row legroom: 475mm (18.7)
3rd row headroom: 876mm (34.5)
3rd row hiproom: 1,070mm (42.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,300mm (51.2)
Passenger volume: 3,420L (120.8 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 332 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,218 L (78 cu.ft.)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Surround View Monitor: Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection yes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander