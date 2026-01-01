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2022 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
38,045KM
VIN JA4AJUAU9NU602884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2215
- Mileage 38,045 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Engine torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/70HR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear tires: 215/70HR16.0
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6)
Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,480kg (3,263lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9)
Drive type: AWC four-wheel
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2022 Mitsubishi RVR