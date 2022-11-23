$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-303-5210
2018 Mazda CX-5
2018 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
The Humberview Group
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8
866-303-5210
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9365707
- Stock #: U20922
- VIN: JM3KFBBL6J0449735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Goderich Honda
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8