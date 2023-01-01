$66,945+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
113,623KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10622061
- Stock #: 23172A
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT6LN278452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gator Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Packages
25Z
EZH
DFR
APA
4H4
XHC
XAN
NFF
NAS
MWH
DMH
A63
ANT
YGV
ASG
CER
PGV
UCV
XZQ
4CV
*T5
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
757.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition VII
BLACK
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
BED UTILITY GROUP
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
Customer Preferred Package 25Z
Gator
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
