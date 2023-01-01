2020 RAM 1500

$66,945 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 6 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10622061

10622061 Stock #: 23172A

23172A VIN: 1C6SRFFT6LN278452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gator Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23172A

Mileage 113,623 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 25Z EZH DFR APA 4H4 XHC XAN NFF NAS MWH DMH A63 ANT YGV ASG CER PGV UCV XZQ 4CV *T5 -X9 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 50 State Emissions Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity 757.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Monotone Paint Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear wheelhouse liners Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Interior Air Conditioning Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Powertrain 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas Special Scheduling Condition VII BLACK Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection 33 GALLON FUEL TANK 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK BED UTILITY GROUP Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group 8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US) Customer Preferred Package 25Z Gator ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.