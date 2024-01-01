$71,915+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$71,915
+ taxes & licensing
24,163KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBG8PL532318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23132A
- Mileage 24,163 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
24R
ERC
DFT
PX8
APA
4HB
NAS
MM3
HT3
ADE
ABR
YGN
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*AL
-X9
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium Shock Absorbers
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
83.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
7 Skid Plates
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll and Rear Anti-Roll
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
Black Clear Coat
BLACK
Cold Weather Group
Sales Tracking
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 24R
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
Body Color Fender Flares (2-Pc)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2023 Jeep Gladiator