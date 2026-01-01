$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2020 RAM 1500
Limited
2020 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
173,198KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT8LN271774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory 3 Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,198 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27M
EZL
DFR
PWD
APA
XHC
XFH
NAS
GWJ
DSA
A69
ANT
ALN
ADB
YGV
XZQ
4EX
5N6
4CV
*DL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Ivory 3 Coat
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 27M
BED UTILITY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
Body Color Bumper Group
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Front Bumper
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, 18" Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Surround View Camera System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Rear Ventilated Seats, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Steering Gear Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
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Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2020 RAM 1500