$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
59,925KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFFT2NN261490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0992
- Mileage 59,925 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
25Z
EZH
DFR
PXJ
APA
4HB
NAS
MWH
MRU
A63
ASH
4H4
YGV
UEL
573
4CV
*T9
-X9
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
825.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition VII
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
BLACK
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
Deluxe Cloth Bucket Seat
Customer Preferred Package 25Z
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Big Horn Badge
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2020 RAM 2500 Laramie 156,845 KM $98,295 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 92,632 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco WildTrak 53,206 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 1500