$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,349KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5FL9NG222231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Power 8-Way Adjust Front Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1419.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2022 RAM 2500