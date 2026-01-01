$53,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,140KM
VIN 1C6SRFFP0SN517737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1084
- Mileage 84,140 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
21Z
EFH
DFR
PW7
APA
XHC
XB9
NAS
A63
ASH
ANT
4HC
YGV
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*T9
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
784.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
BRIGHT RAM GRILLE BADGE
Convex Wide-Angle Exterior Mirror Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
RamBox Cargo Management System
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Cross Path Detection
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition III
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
BRIGHT WHITE
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
Night Edition
BED UTILITY GROUP
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
Deluxe Cloth Bucket Seat
Customer Preferred Package 21Z
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner, 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Exterior 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS -inc: Aux Battery, Secondary Active Grille Shutters, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Active Noise Control System, Supplier Part Tracking, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, Dual Rear Exhaust...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season, Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Mesh Grille w/Black Surround, Wheels: 20" x 9" Black-Painted/Black-Clad, Black Exterior Badging, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Ac...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
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519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$53,995
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Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2025 RAM 1500