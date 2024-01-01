Menu
<p>A well optioned and low mileage 2015 Ram 2500 SLT crew cab that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people with power adjust drivers bucket. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, dual climate controls, remote start, steering wheel mounted audio controls and built-in electric brake controller. Cargo camera system and a power rear sliding window. A plastic box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Ram 2500 SLT.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p><p> </p>

2015 RAM 2500

110,284 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,284KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL0FG650256

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,284 KM

A well optioned and low mileage 2015 Ram 2500 SLT crew cab that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's bucket. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth, dual climate controls, remote start, steering wheel mounted audio controls and built-in electric brake controller. Cargo camera system and a power rear sliding window. A plastic box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Ram 2500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged

