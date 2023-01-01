Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A fully loaded and low mileage 2016 Denali 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Only 83000 kms on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Power adjust pedals and built-in electric brake controller. Dual climate controls, remote start, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 Denali.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

83,049 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 5.3L V8 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 83000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 5.3L V8 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 83000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1702592450
  2. 1702592450
  3. 1702592450
  4. 1702592450
  5. 1702592450
  6. 1702592450
  7. 1702592450
  8. 1702592450
  9. 1702592450
  10. 1702592450
  11. 1702592450
  12. 1702592450
  13. 1702592451
  14. 1702592451
  15. 1702592449
  16. 1702592449
  17. 1702592449
  18. 1702592449
  19. 1702592449
  20. 1702592450
  21. 1702592450
  22. 1702592451
  23. 1702592450
  24. 1702592450
  25. 1702592450
  26. 1702592450
  27. 1702592450
  28. 1702592450
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,049KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC8GG226249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,049 KM

Vehicle Description

A fully loaded and low mileage 2016 Denali 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Only 83000 kms on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Power adjust pedals and built-in electric brake controller. Dual climate controls, remote start, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 Denali.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT/FX4 3.5L V6 4X4 Heated Seats New Brakes for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT/FX4 3.5L V6 4X4 Heated Seats New Brakes 130,702 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 6.6L Duramax 4X4 Seats 6 People New Tires for sale in Gorrie, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 6.6L Duramax 4X4 Seats 6 People New Tires 157,108 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 3500 SLT 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Rust Free 6 Seater for sale in Gorrie, ON
2011 RAM 3500 SLT 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Rust Free 6 Seater 237,722 KM $32,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500