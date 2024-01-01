Menu
A beautiful condition and 1-owner 2018 Silverado 1500 LS that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. 12 service records on the Carfax report showing a well maintained truck. Seating for 6 people in the spacious crew cab. Full power group including keyless entry and remote start. Bluetooth and back-up camera. Floor shifted 4X4 and easy clean vinyl floor covering. Step bars were added to the cab and sprayed in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 Chevy.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,836 KM

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,836KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC1JG303104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

