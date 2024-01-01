$31,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 5.3L 4X4 Seats 6 People 1 Owner Only 90000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 90,836 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and 1-owner 2018 Silverado 1500 LS that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. 12 service records on the Carfax report showing a well maintained truck. Seating for 6 people in the spacious crew cab. Full power group including keyless entry and remote start. Bluetooth and back-up camera. Floor shifted 4X4 and easy clean vinyl floor covering. Step bars were added to the cab and sprayed in box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 1500 Chevy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
519-335-6565