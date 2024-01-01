Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A 1-owner 2018 Silverado 1500 LS that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. 13 service records on the Carfax report showing how well looked afetr this truck was. Seating for 6. Full power group, keyless entry and remote start. Bluetooth and back-up camera. Floor shifted 4-wheel drive and easy clean vinyl floor covering. Step bars and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. Another must-see 1500 Silverado.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

86,861 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 6-Seater New Brakes Only 86000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 6-Seater New Brakes Only 86000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1714425013
  2. 1714425012
  3. 1714425013
  4. 1714425013
  5. 1714425013
  6. 1714425012
  7. 1714425014
  8. 1714425013
  9. 1714425013
  10. 1714425014
  11. 1714425013
  12. 1714425057
  13. 1714425057
  14. 1714425056
  15. 1714425056
  16. 1714425056
  17. 1714425056
  18. 1714425057
  19. 1714425057
  20. 1714425113
  21. 1714425112
  22. 1714425113
  23. 1714425113
  24. 1714425113
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,861KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC5JG304501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,861 KM

Vehicle Description

A 1-owner 2018 Silverado 1500 LS that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. 13 service records on the Carfax report showing how well looked afetr this truck was. Seating for 6. Full power group, keyless entry and remote start. Bluetooth and back-up camera. Floor shifted 4-wheel drive and easy clean vinyl floor covering. Step bars and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. Another must-see 1500 Silverado.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Cowl Induction With Warranty for sale in Gorrie, ON
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Cowl Induction With Warranty 78,504 MI $84,970 + tax & lic
Used 1969 Dodge Dart Custom 360CI 5-Speed Arizona Car With Warranty for sale in Gorrie, ON
1969 Dodge Dart Custom 360CI 5-Speed Arizona Car With Warranty 2,335 MI $46,969 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 5.3L 4X4 Seats 6 People 1 Owner Only 90000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 5.3L 4X4 Seats 6 People 1 Owner Only 90000 KMS 90,836 KM $31,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500