<p>A beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 1500 Custom that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Truck had leather seat coverings added and heaters installed on both front buckets with seating for 6 people. Bluetooth, remote start and back-up camera options. Power windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. New Goodyear tires were installed and new brake pads and rotors on the front to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see Silverado 1500.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,621 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 5.3L 4X4 Heated Leather 6 Passenger 99000KM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 5.3L 4X4 Heated Leather 6 Passenger 99000KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

99,621KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC8JG302589

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,621 KM

A beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 1500 Custom that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Truck had leather seat coverings added and heaters installed on both front buckets with seating for 6 people. Bluetooth, remote start and back-up camera options. Power windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. New Goodyear tires were installed and new brake pads and rotors on the front to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see Silverado 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500