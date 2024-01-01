$32,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom 5.3L 4X4 Heated Leather 6 Passenger 99000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,621 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 1500 Custom that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Truck had leather seat coverings added and heaters installed on both front buckets with seating for 6 people. Bluetooth, remote start and back-up camera options. Power windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. New Goodyear tires were installed and new brake pads and rotors on the front to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see Silverado 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
