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<p>Rust-free and well oiled 2018 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 8-speed transmission and 3:42 gear ratios on the rear ends. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera, front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure warning and forward collision avoidance with brake assist systems. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals, Bose speaker system, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Built-in electric brake controller option, sprayed in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. SEE THE EXTRA PICTURES INCLUDED SHOWING THE PREVIOUSLY APPLIED UNDEROILING THAT WAS APPLIED!! A must-see 1500 SLT.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

161,922 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L Leather Sunroof Well Oiled 161000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14020215

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 5.3L Leather Sunroof Well Oiled 161000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,922KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC1JG511726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust-free and well oiled 2018 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 8-speed transmission and 3:42 gear ratios on the rear ends. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera, front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure warning and forward collision avoidance with brake assist systems. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals, Bose speaker system, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Built-in electric brake controller option, sprayed in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. SEE THE EXTRA PICTURES INCLUDED SHOWING THE PREVIOUSLY APPLIED UNDEROILING THAT WAS APPLIED!! A must-see 1500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
4SA
5JY
AN3
C5Z
CF5
CGN
D07
GAZ
GU6
H3A
IO6
JL1
K05
K4C
KQV
L83
M5U
PDT
UD5
UEU
UHX
UHY
UQA
UVD
VK3
Y86
ZY1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
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519-335-6565

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$30,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 GMC Sierra 1500