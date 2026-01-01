$30,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 5.3L Leather Sunroof Well Oiled 161000 KMS
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 5.3L Leather Sunroof Well Oiled 161000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,922 KM
Vehicle Description
Rust-free and well oiled 2018 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine, 4-wheel drive, 8-speed transmission and 3:42 gear ratios on the rear ends. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera, front and rear park assist systems. Lane departure warning and forward collision avoidance with brake assist systems. Dual climate controls, power adjust pedals, Bose speaker system, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Built-in electric brake controller option, sprayed in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. SEE THE EXTRA PICTURES INCLUDED SHOWING THE PREVIOUSLY APPLIED UNDEROILING THAT WAS APPLIED!! A must-see 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
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