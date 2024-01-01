$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
170,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RB6S50HU124912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P182471XAA
- Mileage 170,043 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Compass
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
