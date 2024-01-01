Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

125,738 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Enclave

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

125,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKRBKD7HJ168994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Q324A
  • Mileage 125,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2017 Buick Enclave