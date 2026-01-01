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2018 GMC Terrain

71,367 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

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14074449

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV4JL339134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T628A
  • Mileage 71,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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905-309-3356

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 GMC Terrain