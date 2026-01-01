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2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV4JL339134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T628A
- Mileage 71,367 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2018 GMC Terrain