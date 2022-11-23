2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 6 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9328942

9328942 Stock #: 211025

211025 VIN: 1GCUYHEL5MZ151025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 211025

Mileage 26,697 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.