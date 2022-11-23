Menu


2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,697 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing




Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

High Country

Location

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328942
  • Stock #: 211025
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL5MZ151025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 211025
  • Mileage 26,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

