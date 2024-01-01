Menu
2024 Buick Encore

385 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Encore

GX Sport Touring

2024 Buick Encore

GX Sport Touring

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL0RB002162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 385 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-309-3356

