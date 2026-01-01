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2025 GMC Sierra 1500

21,754 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14280962

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE89SG231426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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905-309-XXXX

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905-309-3356

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2025 GMC Sierra 1500