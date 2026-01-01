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2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV
ROOF COLOUR BLACK | PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF | ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG | RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER | PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV
ROOF COLOUR BLACK | PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF | ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG | RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER | PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$66,819
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
6,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKDCRM5TS135516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,596 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is on its way! Reserve this incoming 2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS is finished in Sterling Grey Metallic with a Black interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.
Powered by a responsive Electric engine paired with a smooth 1 Speed Automatic and a confident Front Wheel Drive system.
Its Front-Wheel Drive layout is engineered for efficiency and predictable handling, making it a reliable choice for daily driving.
Experience the future of driving with this All-Electric vehicle. Enjoy instant acceleration, a whisper-quiet ride, and zero emissions.
Powered by an advanced Electric motor, offering smooth, quiet, and responsive acceleration with zero tailpipe emissions.
The Single-Speed transmission, characteristic of electric vehicles, provides instant, silent, and incredibly smooth acceleration from a standstill.
As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.
Factory Options: ROOF COLOUR BLACK , PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF , ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG , RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER , PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS
Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS
Comfort & Convenience: POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Technology & Entertainment: TRIP COMPUTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR
Exterior & Styling: ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PERIMETER/APPROACH LIGHTS, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS
Ready for the weekend? Start it right with a test drive of this Chevrolet Blazer EV!
Powered by a responsive Electric engine paired with a smooth 1 Speed Automatic and a confident Front Wheel Drive system.
Its Front-Wheel Drive layout is engineered for efficiency and predictable handling, making it a reliable choice for daily driving.
Experience the future of driving with this All-Electric vehicle. Enjoy instant acceleration, a whisper-quiet ride, and zero emissions.
Powered by an advanced Electric motor, offering smooth, quiet, and responsive acceleration with zero tailpipe emissions.
The Single-Speed transmission, characteristic of electric vehicles, provides instant, silent, and incredibly smooth acceleration from a standstill.
As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.
Factory Options: ROOF COLOUR BLACK , PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF , ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG , RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER , PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS
Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS
Comfort & Convenience: POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Technology & Entertainment: TRIP COMPUTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR
Exterior & Styling: ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PERIMETER/APPROACH LIGHTS, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS
Ready for the weekend? Start it right with a test drive of this Chevrolet Blazer EV!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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$66,819
+ taxes & licensing>
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV