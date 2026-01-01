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This vehicle is on its way! Reserve this incoming <b>2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS</b> is finished in Sterling Grey Metallic with a Black interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.<br><br>Powered by a responsive <b>Electric</b> engine paired with a smooth <b>1 Speed Automatic</b> and a confident <b>Front Wheel Drive</b> system.<br><br>Its <b>Front-Wheel Drive</b> layout is engineered for efficiency and predictable handling, making it a reliable choice for daily driving.<br>Experience the future of driving with this <b>All-Electric</b> vehicle. Enjoy instant acceleration, a whisper-quiet ride, and zero emissions.<br>Powered by an advanced <b>Electric</b> motor, offering smooth, quiet, and responsive acceleration with zero tailpipe emissions.<br><br>The <b>Single-Speed</b> transmission, characteristic of electric vehicles, provides instant, silent, and incredibly smooth acceleration from a standstill.<br><br>As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.<br><br><b>Factory Options:</b> ROOF COLOUR BLACK , PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF , ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG , RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER , PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS<br><br><b>Key Features & Equipment:</b><br><b>Safety & Driver Assistance:</b> PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS<br><b>Comfort & Convenience:</b> POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL<br><b>Technology & Entertainment:</b> TRIP COMPUTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY<br><b>Performance & Capability:</b> FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR<br><b>Exterior & Styling:</b> ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PERIMETER/APPROACH LIGHTS, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS<br><br><b>Ready for the weekend?</b> Start it right with a test drive of this Chevrolet Blazer EV!

2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV

6,596 KM

Details Description Features

$66,819

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV

ROOF COLOUR BLACK | PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF | ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG | RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER | PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS

Watch This Vehicle
14514238

2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV

ROOF COLOUR BLACK | PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF | ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG | RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER | PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 14514238
  2. 14514238
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  5. 14514238
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Contact Seller

$66,819

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKDCRM5TS135516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,596 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is on its way! Reserve this incoming 2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS is finished in Sterling Grey Metallic with a Black interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.

Powered by a responsive Electric engine paired with a smooth 1 Speed Automatic and a confident Front Wheel Drive system.

Its Front-Wheel Drive layout is engineered for efficiency and predictable handling, making it a reliable choice for daily driving.
Experience the future of driving with this All-Electric vehicle. Enjoy instant acceleration, a whisper-quiet ride, and zero emissions.
Powered by an advanced Electric motor, offering smooth, quiet, and responsive acceleration with zero tailpipe emissions.

The Single-Speed transmission, characteristic of electric vehicles, provides instant, silent, and incredibly smooth acceleration from a standstill.

As a versatile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), it combines a commanding view of the road with flexible cargo space and seating, perfect for various lifestyles.

Factory Options: ROOF COLOUR BLACK , PANORAMIC DUAL PANE SUNROOF , ALL-WEATHER LINER PKG , RS CONVENIENCE AND DRIVER , PREF EQUIP GRP - 1RS

Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: PANIC ALARM, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS
Comfort & Convenience: POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Technology & Entertainment: TRIP COMPUTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR
Exterior & Styling: ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PERIMETER/APPROACH LIGHTS, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS

Ready for the weekend? Start it right with a test drive of this Chevrolet Blazer EV!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
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905-309-3356

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$66,819

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV