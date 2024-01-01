$221,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 911
GT3 Coupe Miami Blue Carbon Bucket Seats Clean Carfax
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 174922
- Mileage 48,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Front Axle Lift System, Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre, Leather interior in Black/Alcantara, seat belts in Racing Yellow, BOSE Surround Sound, Fire Extinguisher, Wheels painted in Satin Black, Instrument Dials in White, Sport Chrono Stopwatch in White, and more! Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 PDK in captivating Miami Blue, now available at our dealership. With its powerful engine and lightning-fast PDK transmission, this GT3 offers unmatched performance and agility on the road and track. Dressed in the iconic Miami Blue exterior, its sleek design commands attention. Step inside to experience the sporty cockpit, complete with premium materials and advanced technology. Don't miss the chance to own this meticulously maintained GT3visit us today and feel the thrill of driving a Porsche icon.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
