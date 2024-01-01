Menu
Accident Free, Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Front Axle Lift System, Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre, Leather interior in Black/Alcantara, seat belts in Racing Yellow, BOSE Surround Sound, Fire Extinguisher, Wheels painted in Satin Black, Instrument Dials in White, Sport Chrono Stopwatch in White, and more! Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 PDK in captivating Miami Blue, now available at our dealership. With its powerful engine and lightning-fast PDK transmission, this GT3 offers unmatched performance and agility on the road and track. Dressed in the iconic Miami Blue exterior, its sleek design commands attention. Step inside to experience the sporty cockpit, complete with premium materials and advanced technology. Dont miss the chance to own this meticulously maintained GT3visit us today and feel the thrill of driving a Porsche icon.

2018 Porsche 911

48,111 KM

$221,995

2018 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe Miami Blue Carbon Bucket Seats Clean Carfax

2018 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe Miami Blue Carbon Bucket Seats Clean Carfax

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$221,995

48,111KM
Used
VIN WP0AC2A90JS174922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 174922
  • Mileage 48,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Front Axle Lift System, Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre, Leather interior in Black/Alcantara, seat belts in Racing Yellow, BOSE Surround Sound, Fire Extinguisher, Wheels painted in Satin Black, Instrument Dials in White, Sport Chrono Stopwatch in White, and more! Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 PDK in captivating Miami Blue, now available at our dealership. With its powerful engine and lightning-fast PDK transmission, this GT3 offers unmatched performance and agility on the road and track. Dressed in the iconic Miami Blue exterior, its sleek design commands attention. Step inside to experience the sporty cockpit, complete with premium materials and advanced technology. Don't miss the chance to own this meticulously maintained GT3visit us today and feel the thrill of driving a Porsche icon.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Alcantara Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
6-Way Passenger Seat
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
PoRSChe Connect Plus Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sport Alcantara Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
175 Amp Alternator
64 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
95-Amp/Hr 520CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 4.0L 6 Cylinder
3.97 Axle Ratio
Tires: 245/35ZR20 Fr & 305/30ZR20 Rr -inc: Performance summer
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 9J x 20 Fr/12J x 20 Rr GT3
Alcantara Simulated Suede/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$221,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Porsche 911