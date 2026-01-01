$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
92KM 4CYL CERTIFIED UNICORN
2008 Ford Ranger
92KM 4CYL CERTIFIED UNICORN
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest 2008 FORD RANGER available in the country!
Reg Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, Auto, ONLY 92,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. This is the one you waited for!
Paint is close to flawless. 5 Spoke Riddler Alloy Wheels, New Aggressive All Terrain Tires. New Brakes all around, New Shocks,
Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified / Safetied and Ready to Go!
FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS TRUCK HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
UNICORN SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
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519-830-0895