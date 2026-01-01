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<p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2008 FORD RANGER available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Reg Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, Auto, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>ONLY 92</span></strong><strong><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>This is the one you waited for!</span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. 5 Spoke <strong>Riddler Alloy Wheels, New Aggressive All Terrain Tires. New Brakes all around, New Shocks, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, C</strong><strong><u>omes Certified / Safetied and Ready to Go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS TRUCK HERE <a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</em></a></u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>UNICORN SALE PRICED $14,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>INCLUDES SAFETY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2008 Ford Ranger

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Ford Ranger

92KM 4CYL CERTIFIED UNICORN

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14283023

2008 Ford Ranger

92KM 4CYL CERTIFIED UNICORN

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR10D08PB14956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest 2008 FORD RANGER available in the country!

Reg Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, Auto, ONLY 92,000 very well maintained kms! 

Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. This is the one you waited for!

Paint is close to flawless. 5 Spoke Riddler Alloy Wheels, New Aggressive All Terrain Tires. New Brakes all around, New Shocks, 

Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified / Safetied and Ready to Go!

FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS TRUCK HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

UNICORN SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. 

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
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$14,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2008 Ford Ranger