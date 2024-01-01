$12,888+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328xi Coupe
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2011 BMW 328I COUPE X-DRIVE
With every important option!
3.0L Straight 6!,
Only 148,000 Very well maintained kms!
1 OWNER! (born in 1938)
Kept in underground garage.
Loaded and finished in Metallic Charcoal on
Black Leather Power Heated seats.
Premium Audio System
Sunroof, Privacy Glass
5 Spoke BMW Alloys
Just a nice clean, non-mollested example of German Sport Luxury
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $12,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
