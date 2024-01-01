2011 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> 2011 BMW 328I COUPE X-DRIVE</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.0L Straight 6!</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Only 148,000 </strong></span>Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER! (born in 1938)</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Kept in underground garage.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded and finished in Metallic Charcoal on</p><p style=text-align: center;>Black Leather Power Heated seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Premium Audio System</p><p style=text-align: center;>Sunroof, Privacy Glass</p><p style=text-align: center;>  5 Spoke BMW Alloys</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Just a nice clean, non-mollested example of German Sport Luxury</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $12,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

148,000 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

328xi Coupe

2011 BMW 3 Series

328xi Coupe

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAKF3C58BE793177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 BMW 3 Series