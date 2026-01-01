$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
1 OWNER 4X4 NO ACCIDENTS ORIGINAL PAINT CERTIFIED
2011 Ford Ranger
1 OWNER 4X4 NO ACCIDENTS ORIGINAL PAINT CERTIFIED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably one the cleanest 2011 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!
This is a 1 Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, No Rust, Oil Sprayed yearly Ranger. Original Paint!
Super Cab, 4.0L v6, Only 221,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is Super clean inside and out and underneath. (Video Walk around on our website here)
Paint is close to flawless. Alloy Wheels like new, New All terrain Toyo tires. New Brakes, This one is loaded, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless remote entry, Tri Fold hard tonneau cover, and ICE COLD AC
Guys and Gals This is the Black Beauty you were waiting for! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 519 502 8169 to book your test drive.
Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $16,888+HST NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
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519-830-0895