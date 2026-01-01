2011 Ford Ranger

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<p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably one the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2011 FORD RANGERS available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>This is a 1 Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, No Rust, Oil Sprayed yearly Ranger. Original Paint!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Cab, 4.0L v6, <u>Only 221</u><u><strong>,</strong>000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Truck is Super clean inside and out and underneath. (<a href=https://www.4x4autosales.ca>Video Walk around</a> on our website here)</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. Alloy Wheels like new,  <strong>New All terrain Toyo tires</strong>. <strong>New Brakes</strong>, This one is <strong>loaded</strong>, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless remote entry, Tri Fold hard tonneau cover, and <strong>ICE COLD AC</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Guys and Gals This is the Black Beauty you were waiting for! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 519 502 8169 to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, C</strong><strong><u>omes Certified and Ready to Go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SUMMER SALE PRICED $16,888+<span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST </span></strong></span><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>INCLUDES SAFETY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mQqHdN2zEj2%2F6J26PD%2FeKLy5v6A6VGnc><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Ranger

1 OWNER 4X4 NO ACCIDENTS ORIGINAL PAINT CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14379160

2011 Ford Ranger

1 OWNER 4X4 NO ACCIDENTS ORIGINAL PAINT CERTIFIED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE0BPA43759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably one the cleanest 2011 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!

This is a 1 Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, No Rust, Oil Sprayed yearly Ranger. Original Paint!

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, Only 221,000 very well maintained kms!

Truck is Super clean inside and out and underneath. (Video Walk around on our website here)

Paint is close to flawless. Alloy Wheels like new,  New All terrain Toyo tires. New Brakes, This one is loaded, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless remote entry, Tri Fold hard tonneau cover, and ICE COLD AC

Guys and Gals This is the Black Beauty you were waiting for! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 519 502 8169 to book your test drive.

Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $16,888+HST NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
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$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger