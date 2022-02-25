Menu
2012 Cadillac Escalade

285,833 KM

Details Description Features

Royal City Fine Cars

PREMIUM AWD // CLEAN CARFAX // REVERSE CAM

PREMIUM AWD // CLEAN CARFAX // REVERSE CAM

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

285,833KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419461
  • VIN: 1gys4cef4cr286053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 285,833 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START! REVERSE CAM! CLEAN CARFAX! We present you this 2012 Cadillac Escalade with 285,000 km's and a clean carfax! The Cadillac Escalade is widely known as a one of the most stylish luxury SUV's you can buy on the market. Although higher in mileage, this 2012 Cadillac Escalade has only been through 2 owners in its lifetime, and is in adequate shape for the year and age! 
Some of the many options include, sunroof, reverse cam, Rear entertainment display, retractable running boards, heated seats, heated steering wheel, ventillated seats and much more! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

