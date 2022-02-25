$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2012 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM AWD // CLEAN CARFAX // REVERSE CAM
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8419461
- VIN: 1gys4cef4cr286053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 285,833 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOTE START! REVERSE CAM! CLEAN CARFAX! We present you this 2012 Cadillac Escalade with 285,000 km's and a clean carfax! The Cadillac Escalade is widely known as a one of the most stylish luxury SUV's you can buy on the market. Although higher in mileage, this 2012 Cadillac Escalade has only been through 2 owners in its lifetime, and is in adequate shape for the year and age!
Some of the many options include, sunroof, reverse cam, Rear entertainment display, retractable running boards, heated seats, heated steering wheel, ventillated seats and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.