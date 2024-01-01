Menu
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book Your Test Drive.

Super Clean 2013 KIA RIO HATCHBACK

5 DOOR, 6 Speed Manual, With every important option!

1.6L 4cyl, Only 185,000 well maintained kms!

Finished in Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Heated Seats

 Power Windows and Locks,

with Cruise Control

Bluetooth  

Like new Bridgestone Tires

CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT

WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

AS IS** SALE PRICED $4,800+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

Being offered AS IS - we have NOT INSPECTED this Rio for Ontario Safety Requirements so we cant tell you what it needs.

We Offer some vehicles AS IS for a limited time to give the public an opportunity to save some money before we send the vehicle to auction.

You are MORE THAN  WELCOME to have the car checked out by your mechanic prior to purchase.

THE VEHICLE CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED WITH A SAFETY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY  - For Additional Cost.

This is what we can tell you;

The car is as beautiful as it looks in the pictures in person.

CURRENTLY the Car starts, Runs well, Shifts well, clutch feels good,

Climate controls all work, lights work, Tires are in great condition, brakes feel very good.

Exhaust is nice and quiet. drives as good as it looks.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE, Please understand we wont reply to emails asking what does it need for safety

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2013 Kia Rio

185,000 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

LX Plus

2013 Kia Rio

LX Plus

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN KNADM5A36D6788648

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book Your Test Drive.

 

Super Clean 2013 KIA RIO HATCHBACK

5 DOOR, 6 Speed Manual, With every important option!

1.6L 4cyl, Only 185,000 well maintained kms!

 

Finished in Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Heated Seats

 Power Windows and Locks,

with Cruise Control

Bluetooth  

Like new Bridgestone Tires

CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT

WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

 

"AS IS**" SALE PRICED $4,800+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

Being offered "AS IS" - we have NOT INSPECTED this Rio for Ontario Safety Requirements so we cant tell you what it needs.

We Offer some vehicles "AS IS" for a limited time to give the public an opportunity to save some money before we send the vehicle to auction.

You are MORE THAN  WELCOME to have the car checked out by your mechanic prior to purchase.

THE VEHICLE CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED WITH A SAFETY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY  - For Additional Cost.

 

This is what we can tell you;

The car is as beautiful as it looks in the pictures in person.

CURRENTLY the Car starts, Runs well, Shifts well, clutch feels good,

Climate controls all work, lights work, Tires are in great condition, brakes feel very good.

Exhaust is nice and quiet. drives as good as it looks.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE, Please understand we wont reply to emails asking "what does it need for safety"

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” 

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2013 Kia Rio