$4,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
LX Plus
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book Your Test Drive.
Super Clean 2013 KIA RIO HATCHBACK
5 DOOR, 6 Speed Manual, With every important option!
1.6L 4cyl, Only 185,000 well maintained kms!
Finished in Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Heated Seats
Power Windows and Locks,
with Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Like new Bridgestone Tires
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT
WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
"AS IS**" SALE PRICED $4,800+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
Being offered "AS IS" - we have NOT INSPECTED this Rio for Ontario Safety Requirements so we cant tell you what it needs.
We Offer some vehicles "AS IS" for a limited time to give the public an opportunity to save some money before we send the vehicle to auction.
You are MORE THAN WELCOME to have the car checked out by your mechanic prior to purchase.
THE VEHICLE CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED WITH A SAFETY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY - For Additional Cost.
This is what we can tell you;
The car is as beautiful as it looks in the pictures in person.
CURRENTLY the Car starts, Runs well, Shifts well, clutch feels good,
Climate controls all work, lights work, Tires are in great condition, brakes feel very good.
Exhaust is nice and quiet. drives as good as it looks.
FIRST COME FIRST SERVE, Please understand we wont reply to emails asking "what does it need for safety"
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
