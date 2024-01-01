2013 Mazda MAZDA2

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 MAZDA 2 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>5 Door Hatchback, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>1.5L 4cyl</strong>, Great on Gas and fun to drive!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;> Only <strong>132,000</strong> well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Bright Red on Charcoal Cloth patterned seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Automatic,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Privacy Glass</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, </p><p style=text-align: center;>ICE COLD AC!  </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>S<span style=text-decoration: underline;>ALE PRICED, </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>AMAZING VALUE!  $8,888+ <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

130,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DE1KYXD0167029

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

