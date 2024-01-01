$8,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA2
GX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2013 MAZDA 2
5 Door Hatchback, With every important option!
1.5L 4cyl, Great on Gas and fun to drive!
Only 132,000 well maintained kms!
Bright Red on Charcoal Cloth patterned seats.
Automatic,
Privacy Glass
Power Windows and Locks,
ICE COLD AC!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED,
AMAZING VALUE! $8,888+ HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
