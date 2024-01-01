Menu
2014 Scion tC

122,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion tC

Certified!MANUAL!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

2014 Scion tC

Certified!MANUAL!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
VIN JTKJF5C79E3069180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24N2306
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2014 Scion tC