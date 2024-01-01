$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A3
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line
2015 Audi A3
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,113 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, S-LINE LOADED, NAVIGATION, S3 EXHAUST.Introducing the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line, a stylish and meticulously maintained sedan that seamlessly combines performance and luxury. With a respectable 126,000 kilometers on the odometer and a clean accident-free history, this A3 S-Line is now available at our dealership, ready to elevate your driving experience.The 2015 Audi A3 S-Line is designed for those who appreciate a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. Its turbocharged engine delivers an exhilarating performance, ensuring every drive is a pleasure. The S-Line trim adds distinctive styling cues, further enhancing the A3's dynamic presence on the road.Dressed in a sleek exterior design, the A3 S-Line showcases Audi's commitment to elegance. From its bold grille to the striking alloy wheels, every detail reflects the brand's dedication to both form and function.Step inside the luxurious and well-appointed cabin, and you'll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials, sport seats, and advanced infotainment features make the A3 S-Line a true driver's haven.Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line with 126,000 kilometers and a clean accident-free history. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the A3 is celebrated for its performance and refinement. This well-maintained A3 S-Line is ready to redefine your notion of driving luxury.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Royal City Fine Cars
Royal City Fine Cars
Call Dealer
519-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277