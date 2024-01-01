Menu
Account
Sign In
CLEAN CARFAX, S-LINE LOADED, NAVIGATION, S3 EXHAUST.Introducing the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line, a stylish and meticulously maintained sedan that seamlessly combines performance and luxury. With a respectable 126,000 kilometers on the odometer and a clean accident-free history, this A3 S-Line is now available at our dealership, ready to elevate your driving experience.The 2015 Audi A3 S-Line is designed for those who appreciate a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. Its turbocharged engine delivers an exhilarating performance, ensuring every drive is a pleasure. The S-Line trim adds distinctive styling cues, further enhancing the A3s dynamic presence on the road.Dressed in a sleek exterior design, the A3 S-Line showcases Audis commitment to elegance. From its bold grille to the striking alloy wheels, every detail reflects the brands dedication to both form and function.Step inside the luxurious and well-appointed cabin, and youll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials, sport seats, and advanced infotainment features make the A3 S-Line a true drivers haven.Dont miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line with 126,000 kilometers and a clean accident-free history. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the A3 is celebrated for its performance and refinement. This well-maintained A3 S-Line is ready to redefine your notion of driving luxury.

2015 Audi A3

126,113 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi A3

4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv S Line

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 10890732
  2. 10890732
  3. 10890732
  4. 10890732
  5. 10890732
  6. 10890732
  7. 10890732
  8. 10890732
  9. 10890732
  10. 10890732
  11. 10890732
  12. 10890732
  13. 10890732
  14. 10890732
  15. 10890732
  16. 10890732
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,113KM
Used
VIN WAUJFRFF9F1013672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,113 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, S-LINE LOADED, NAVIGATION, S3 EXHAUST.Introducing the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line, a stylish and meticulously maintained sedan that seamlessly combines performance and luxury. With a respectable 126,000 kilometers on the odometer and a clean accident-free history, this A3 S-Line is now available at our dealership, ready to elevate your driving experience.The 2015 Audi A3 S-Line is designed for those who appreciate a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. Its turbocharged engine delivers an exhilarating performance, ensuring every drive is a pleasure. The S-Line trim adds distinctive styling cues, further enhancing the A3's dynamic presence on the road.Dressed in a sleek exterior design, the A3 S-Line showcases Audi's commitment to elegance. From its bold grille to the striking alloy wheels, every detail reflects the brand's dedication to both form and function.Step inside the luxurious and well-appointed cabin, and you'll discover a harmonious blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials, sport seats, and advanced infotainment features make the A3 S-Line a true driver's haven.Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Audi A3 S-Line with 126,000 kilometers and a clean accident-free history. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the A3 is celebrated for its performance and refinement. This well-maintained A3 S-Line is ready to redefine your notion of driving luxury.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Warning-Front

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4.77 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 220HP
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

Used 2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway Jayco Greyhawk 27U for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway Jayco Greyhawk 27U 13,789 KM $119,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT 6,266 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Piece! for sale in Guelph, ON
1954 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Piece! 39,935 KM $99,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3