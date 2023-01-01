Menu
2015 Audi A6

141,000 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Audi A6

2015 Audi A6

Progressiv S-Line Certified!Navigation!HeateedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2015 Audi A6

Progressiv S-Line Certified!Navigation!HeateedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 23N2215
  VIN: WAUJGCFC0FN012306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2215
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Front&Rear Seats, Heated Steering, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Pushbutton Start, Power Windows/Mirrors/Seats/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

