$18,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2015 Lincoln MKC
2015 Lincoln MKC
Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
142,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10504326
- Stock #: 23N2214
- VIN: 5LMCJ2A99FUJ35054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23N2214
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMarket
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5