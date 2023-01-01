2015 Lincoln MKC

$18,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10504326

10504326 Stock #: 23N2214

23N2214 VIN: 5LMCJ2A99FUJ35054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2214

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.