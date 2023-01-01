2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$129,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG with the designo package, a true epitome of luxury and performance. With a mere 45,000 kilometres and a clean carfax, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and driven with care. Accident-free and in immaculate condition, this G63 AMG is sure to turn heads with its sleek design and powerful 5.5L V8 engine.
Featuring the exclusive designo package, this G63 AMG boasts an array of luxurious amenities such as a premium stitched leather interior, heated and ventilated seats, sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system.
Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating through the city, the G63 AMG with designo package offers a smooth, refined ride that is unrivaled in its class. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle.
Experience the ultimate in luxury and performance with the 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG. Options list below:
048U DESIGNO MYSTIC WHITE 2 BRIGHT
MJ7 ECO START/STOP FUNCTION
PA1 SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE *INV*
PA3 EXTERIOR STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE
PA6 DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE *INV*
PA8 PARKING PACKAGE
Q59 TRAILER HITCH, REMOVABLE
R10 50.8CM(20") AMG WHEELS 5-DOUBLE SPOKE DESIGN *INV*
RB9 SPARE WHEEL COVER, STAINLESS STEEL
RY6 TIRE PRESSURE CHECK
T84 SIDE STEP
U46 LEATHER EQUIPMENT
VL0 HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
VL2 VELOUR FLOOR MATS
W72 SMOKED GLASS REAR, R.END DOOR & LUGG. COMP.WINDOWS
Y75 SPECIAL PAINTWORK
Y78 SCRATCH RESISTANT CLEAR VARNISH
YF9 GARAGE DOOR OPENER INTEGRATED INTO INSIDE MIRROR
ZA2 TRANSPORT FULL PACKAGING
ZD6 CHROME PACKAGE *INV*
ZF3 DESIGNO LEATHER, PORCELAIN
ZG2 DESIGNO TRIM PIANO LACQUER BLACK
ZP9 DESIGNO EXTRA *INV*
ZY0 DESIGNO VEHICLE
ZZ1 DESIGNO PAINT
401B DVD PLAYER WITH REGIONAL CODE 1 USA *INV*
BB3 ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM (ESP)
BS2 AMG FRONT AND REAR BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED RED
C75 LOWER BODY PROTECTION, HIGH-GRADE STEEL
D04 DESIGNO IN. HEADLINER MICROFIBER DINAMICA BK *INV*
D27 ELECTRIC SLIDING/LIFTING ROOF
E47 SOCKET, 115 V
EA2 BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT
EH3 MEDIA INTERFACE
EU2 COMAND ONLINE WITH DVD CHANGER
EU9 HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM *INV*
EZ8 PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC
EZ9 ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC
F49 WINDSHIELD HEATED
FG3 BOTTLE HOLDER RR *INV*
FR1 AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION
FR8 REAR-VIEW CAMERA
FZ5 ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM (ATA)
G42 AMG SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC *INV*
H10 SEAT HEATER FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
H11 HEATER FOR REAR BENCH SEAT
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
