2015 Nissan Micra
SR
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
181,068KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9363967
- Stock #: 208714
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP3FL208714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
