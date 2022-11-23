Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

181,068 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9363967
  2. 9363967
  3. 9363967
  4. 9363967
  5. 9363967
  6. 9363967
  7. 9363967
  8. 9363967
  9. 9363967
  10. 9363967
  11. 9363967
  12. 9363967
  13. 9363967
  14. 9363967
  15. 9363967
  16. 9363967
  17. 9363967
  18. 9363967
  19. 9363967
  20. 9363967
  21. 9363967
  22. 9363967
  23. 9363967
  24. 9363967
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,068KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9363967
  • Stock #: 208714
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP3FL208714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208714
  • Mileage 181,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2014 Honda CR-V LX
 128,031 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX
 47,564 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 158,742 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory