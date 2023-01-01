2015 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
108,205KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU5FM010002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2015 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn, a dynamic and well-equipped hatchback that promises an engaging driving experience. This exceptional GTI Autobahn, with its manual transmission and 108,400 kilometers on the odometer, is now available at our dealership.

 

The 2015 Volkswagen GTI is celebrated for its spirited performance, and the Autobahn trim takes it to the next level. With a manual transmission, every drive becomes an interactive and exhilarating experience. The turbocharged engine delivers a perfect blend of power and efficiency, making the GTI a joy to drive.

 

Dressed in the timeless GTI design, this Autobahn model features distinctive accents and alloy wheels that hint at its sporty nature. From its iconic front grille to its dual exhaust tips, the GTI Autobahn exudes style and performance.

 

Step inside the well-crafted interior, and you'll find a driver-centric cockpit with sport seats, premium materials, and advanced infotainment features. The Autobahn trim adds luxury touches, making every journey comfortable and connected.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn with a manual transmission. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the GTI is a beloved choice among hatchback enthusiasts. This well-maintained and spirited GTI Autobahn is ready to add a touch of excitement to your driving adventures.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

