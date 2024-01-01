Menu
2016 Honda Civic

143,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2E51GH005426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2338
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!! FWD Vehicle Equipped with Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Options and MORE!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
