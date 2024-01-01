$14,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
LX Certified!ManualTransmissionn!WeApproveAllCredit!
2016 Honda Civic
LX Certified!ManualTransmissionn!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
143,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2E51GH005426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2338
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!! FWD Vehicle Equipped with Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Power Options and MORE!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
More inventory From AutoMarket
Email AutoMarket
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
