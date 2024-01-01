$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
FWD 4DR SPORT
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport: Adventure Awaits!
Explore the roads less traveled in this rugged 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport! With approximately 119,000 km on the odometer, this reliable SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with ease. Equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, you'll enjoy a smooth ride whether you're cruising through city streets or venturing off-road.
This Jeep Cherokee Sport boasts a spacious interior with ample cargo space, perfect for your next weekend getaway or daily commute. Loaded with features including bluetooth audio and calling, power windows, and a touchscreen infotainment system, you'll stay comfortable and connected on every journey.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and capable SUV at an incredible value. Visit our dealership today to test drive the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport and experience the thrill of driving off into the sunset!
