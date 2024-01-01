Menu
<p>2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport: Adventure Awaits!</p><br><br><p>Explore the roads less traveled in this rugged 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport! With approximately 119,000 km on the odometer, this reliable SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with ease. Equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, youll enjoy a smooth ride whether youre cruising through city streets or venturing off-road.</p><br><br><p>This Jeep Cherokee Sport boasts a spacious interior with ample cargo space, perfect for your next weekend getaway or daily commute. Loaded with features including bluetooth audio and calling, power windows, and a touchscreen infotainment system, youll stay comfortable and connected on every journey.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710270752293_027398792652947757 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><br><br><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and capable SUV at an incredible value. Visit our dealership today to test drive the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport and experience the thrill of driving off into the sunset! </p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

190,101 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

FWD 4DR SPORT

2016 Jeep Cherokee

FWD 4DR SPORT

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_NoBadges

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,101KM
Used
VIN 1c4pjlab7gw128417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
050 lbs)
Wheels: 17 x 7 Full-Face
290 KGS (5

