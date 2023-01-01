Menu
2016 Nissan Maxima

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2016 Nissan Maxima

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR Certified!Navigation!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR Certified!Navigation!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_OneOwner

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10456941
  • Stock #: 23N2200
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP5GC416818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2200
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, A/C, Alloy Wheels w/TPMS, Power Windows/Locks/Seats/Mirrors and MORE!!!
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

