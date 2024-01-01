$39,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Canada Value Package, SAVARIA MOBILITY CONVERSION! LOW KMS!!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 878262
- Mileage 5,639 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVARIA FULL SIDE ENTRY CONVERSION! ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!
Rev up your life with our incredible deal on a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package! This sleek and stylish minivan is not just your ordinary ride - it comes with an amazing Savaria Full Side Entry Floor Conversion for wheelchair accessibility, making it the perfect choice for those seeking freedom and convenience.
With only about 5,600 km's on the clock, this beauty is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers unmatched comfort, reliability, and versatility.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a top-notch vehicle at an unbeatable price. Visit our dealership today to test drive the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package and experience the freedom of mobility like never before!
Vehicle Features
