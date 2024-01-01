Menu
SAVARIA FULL SIDE ENTRY CONVERSION! ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!

Rev up your life with our incredible deal on a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package! This sleek and stylish minivan is not just your ordinary ride - it comes with an amazing Savaria Full Side Entry Floor Conversion for wheelchair accessibility, making it the perfect choice for those seeking freedom and convenience.

With only about 5,600 kms on the clock, this beauty is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Whether youre cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers unmatched comfort, reliability, and versatility.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a top-notch vehicle at an unbeatable price. Visit our dealership today to test drive the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package and experience the freedom of mobility like never before!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

5,639 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Canada Value Package, SAVARIA MOBILITY CONVERSION! LOW KMS!!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Canada Value Package, SAVARIA MOBILITY CONVERSION! LOW KMS!!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,639KM
Used
VIN 2c4rdgbg1hr878262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 878262
  • Mileage 5,639 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVARIA FULL SIDE ENTRY CONVERSION! ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!

Rev up your life with our incredible deal on a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package! This sleek and stylish minivan is not just your ordinary ride - it comes with an amazing Savaria Full Side Entry Floor Conversion for wheelchair accessibility, making it the perfect choice for those seeking freedom and convenience.

With only about 5,600 km's on the clock, this beauty is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers unmatched comfort, reliability, and versatility.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a top-notch vehicle at an unbeatable price. Visit our dealership today to test drive the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package and experience the freedom of mobility like never before!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Radio: 130

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan