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Look at this certified 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Advanced Safety Group | Nav & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Compass has the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2018 Jeep Compass

68,100 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Advanced Safety Group | Nav & More !

Watch This Vehicle
14483589

2018 Jeep Compass

Altitude 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Advanced Safety Group | Nav & More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14483589
  2. 14483589
  3. 14483589
  4. 14483589
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB6JT321134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Advanced Safety Group | Nav & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Compass has the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$18,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2018 Jeep Compass